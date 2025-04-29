Patricia L. Hofmann

Patricia L. Hofmann, 95, of Dayton, formerly of Van Wert, passed away Sunday evening, April 27, 2025, at Hospice of Dayton.

She was born April 17, 1930, in Van Wert, to Ray L. and Elizabeth (Brown) Imler. On June 5, 1949, she married William Hofmann.

Patricia retired from Aeroquip in Van Wert as the administrative assistant to the engineering manager, after 25 years of service. She was a member of St. Thomas Lutheran Church in Van Wert. She was a 1948 graduate of Van Wert High School.

Patricia is survived by her daughter in law, Janice Hofmann of Fairborn; twin grandsons, Andrew Hofmann and his wife, and William Hofmann, and a great- granddaughter, Mia.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William; sons, Jerry Hofmann and Bruce Hofmann; brothers, Paul and Lowell Imler, and sisters, Elizabeth Hoverman, Doris Imler and Margaret Engel.

Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, May 2, at Evangelical Protestant Cemetery, Van Wert County.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hospice of Dayton or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

