Tuesday softball, baseball roundup

VW independent sports

Softball

Anthony Wayne 2 Lincolnview 0

DEFIANCE — In a matchup of state ranked teams, Anthony Wayne limited Lincolnview to just one hit and won the game 2-0 at Defiance High School on Tuesday. Anthony Wayne entered the game ranked No. 1 in Division III in this week’s Ohio High School Softball Coaches Association poll, while Lincolnview is ranked No. 4 in Division VI.

Ila Hughes had Lincolnview’s lone hit of the game and on the mound, the freshman gave up four hits with seven strikeouts and no walks. The Lancers were plagued by three errors in the game. Anthony Wayne scored a run in the third inning and another in the fourth.

Lincolnview (14-3) will host Mohawk today.

St. Marys Memorial 7 Van Wert 1

ST. MARYS — St. Marys Memorial led 3-0 after two innings and went on to defeat Van Wert 7-1 on Tuesday.

Maria Parish led the Cougars with a pair of hits.

Van Wert will host Wapakoneta today.

Baseball

Van Wert 5 St. Marys Memorial 2

The Cougars scored four runs in the fourth inning and defeated St. Marys Memorial 5-2 on Tuesday.

Hayden Davis drove in a pair of runs, and Case Stegaman, Sam Houg and Nate Gearhart each finished with an RBI. Hayden Davis went the distance on the mound and allowed four hits with one strikeout and one walk.

Van Wert (8-4, 3-3 WBL) will play at Ottawa-Glandorf on Friday.