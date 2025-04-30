City announces May street closures
The following street closures have been scheduled in downtown Van Wert:
Van Wert Freedom Cruise – The cruise will be held from 3-10 p.m. Saturday, May 10. The street closure will be S. Jefferson St., from Main St., to Central Ave.
Brumback Library – The Summer Reading Kick Off Foam Party event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 31. The street closure will be W. Jackson St., behind the library from N. Jefferson St., to N. Shannon St.
