City announces May street closures

Submitted information

The following street closures have been scheduled in downtown Van Wert:

Van Wert Freedom Cruise – The cruise will be held from 3-10 p.m. Saturday, May 10. The street closure will be S. Jefferson St., from Main St., to Central Ave.

Brumback Library – The Summer Reading Kick Off Foam Party event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 31. The street closure will be W. Jackson St., behind the library from N. Jefferson St., to N. Shannon St.