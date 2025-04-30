Game Con returning to NSCC campus

VW independent staff/submitted information

ARCHBOLD — Northwest State Community College is bringing back Game Con, “the premier pop culture convention,” from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 14. The event will be held in the auditorium and atrium at the Archbold campus. The convention is run by Northwest State and NSCC Thunder, the college’s official Esports team. The event is free to attend, and all ages are welcome.

Game Con will be held June 14 at NSCC’s main campus. Photo submitted

Game Con will feature many events and competitions, some returning and some new. They include a 100-player Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Tournament with a $600 prize pool, a Cosplay Contest with a $500 prize pool, a Yu-Gi-Oh Card Game Tournament with a Yu-Gi-Oh related prizes, and other open activities available to all attendees.

Some of the open activities scheduled for Game Con include:

Artists, vendors, and authors

Various panels

Dungeons & Dragons character creation workshop

Open console play with Nintendo Switches, PlayStations, and many more Consoles

Virtual Reality (VR) experiences

Food trucks, open Lego build stations and more

Event sponsors currently include Worthington Industries, Sauder Manufacturing, Bryan GameStop, and N.W.O. Gamers.