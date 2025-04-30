Janet L. (Jackson) Ross

Janet L. (Jackson) Ross, 86, a lifelong resident of Paulding County, peacefully walked with Jesus on Monday, April 28, 2025, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on September 17, 1938, in Paulding, Janet was the cherished daughter of William C. Jackson and Norma (McCoy) Jackson, who both preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, William J. Ross; her daughter, Pamela; her brother, Bill; her brother-in-law, Jerry, and her stepmother, Jane.

Janet Ross

Janet will be lovingly missed by her children, Elizabeth, Denise, Bonnie, William C. (Cathy), Jeffrey (Kandi), and Harold (Beth); son-in-law, Rob; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and one great-great granddaughter; brother, Roger (Jane); sisters, Ruth Ann (Andy) and Marilyn, and a sister-in-law, Marsha.

On October 21, 1956, Janet married the love of her life, William J. Ross. Together, they built a beautiful life filled with love, faith, and hard work. Janet transitioned from her city upbringing to embracing life as a farmer’s wife, milking cows (with the important condition that Bill purchase a milking machine—she wasn’t milking by hand!). Her humor, grace, and adaptability shone through in all aspects of her life.

Janet devoted herself to serving and connecting with others, finding fulfillment in her many roles. These included being the owner of J&J Clothing, Ross’s Service Station, an election board member, deputy register for the Ohio BMV, church pianist, notary, beautician, Avon representative, babysitter, and a weather reporter for NOAA. Among her favorite pastimes were dinner theaters, boat and train rides, and road trips, but nothing could surpass her love for family time.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Jeannie, a dear friend, who cared for Janet for several years.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 2, 2025 at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. Burial will follow in Middle Creek Cemetery, Washington Township. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, May 1, 2025 at Den Herder Funeral Home. There will also be visitation from 10 a.m. until time of services on Friday.

Preferred memorials: the Grover Hill Fire Dept.

Online condolences may be shared at www.denherderfh.com.