Knights vs. Cats…

Crestview shortstop Kaci Gregory (14) makes a catch during Wednesday’s non-conference softball game against Bath. Unfortunately, the Lady Knights came up short, falling to the Wildkittens by a score of 9-4. Despite the loss, Crestview saw strong performances at the plate from Violet Dirr and Aleigha Brown. Dirr led the offensive effort, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs, while Brown also went 2-for-3 and drove in one run. The Lady Knights will try to bounce back Thursday night as they return home for a NWC matchup against Delphos Jefferson. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent