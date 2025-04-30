VWCS preschool screening dates set

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert City School District will hold its annual Child Find Preschool Screening on Thursday and Friday, May 15-16, for students eligible to enroll in next year’s preschool classes.

Preschool screening is scheduled for May 15-16. Photo submitted

Children who will be three years old by August 1, 2025, and reside within the Van Wert City School District are invited to participate. Families may contact the school office at 419.238.0384 to schedule an appointment.

Van Wert City Schools offers a Gold-Rated Step Up to Quality preschool program, serving both typically developing children and those who may need specialized therapy services.

The program follows the Special Education Rules for Preschool Children and the Step Up to Quality Guidelines set by the Ohio Department of Children and Youth. These standards focus on:

Learning and development

Leadership and administrative practices

Staff quality and professional development

Family and community partnerships

The preschool staff looks forward to meeting new families and helping every child start their learning journey with confidence.