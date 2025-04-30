Wednesday baseball, softball roundup

VW independent sports

Baseball

Delphos St. John’s 3 Lincolnview 2

No. 10 Lincolnview scored a pair of runs in the top of the seventh inning but came up short, 3-2 against Delphos St. John’s on Wednesday.

Chayse Overholt had two of Lincolnview’s six hits, and Holden Price and Carter Stevens each drove in a run. Andrew Elwer earned a complete game victory for the Blue Jays with five strikeouts and two walks.

Lincolnview will host Bluffton today, while Delphos St. John’s will entertain New Bremen.

Softball

Wapakoneta 15 Van Wert 2

At Jubilee Park, Van Wert fell to Wapakoneta 15-2 on Wednesday. 11 of Wapak’s runs were scored in the sixth and seventh innings.

The Cougars will host Ottawa-Glandorf on Friday.

Lincolnview 7 Mohawk 5

Allie Miller finished with three hits and three RBIs to pace No. 4 Lincolnview (Division VI) to a 7-5 win over No. 4 Mohawk (Division VII) on Wednesday. Lainey Spear drove in two runs and Grace Brickner, who had three hits, added an RBI. Ila Hughes earned the complete game win with seven strikeouts, no walks and nine hits.

The Lancers will host Bluffon today.