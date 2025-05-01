Brush pickup to start on Monday

VW independent staff

Van Wert’s first brush pickup of 2025 will begin on Monday, May 5, and will likely last the entire week. City residents must have brush out by 7 a.m. on Monday.

Place the brush by the curb and do not place it near poles, trees, etc.

The city will not pick up limbs larger than four inches in diameter or more than four feet in length.

The city will not pick up brush that has been left behind by a professional tree trimmer or private contractor. If a homeowner utilized a trimming service, they are responsible for disposing of the tree.

Brush placed in bags or boxes will not be picked up.

The city will not pick up leaves during brush pick up.

Additional brush pickup dates are July 14 and September 15.