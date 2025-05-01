Football divisions, regions announced

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the new divisional breakdowns and playoff regions for 2025 football season, and there are remarkably few changes involving teams from the Green Meadows Conference, Midwest Athletic Conference, Northwest Conference and Western Buckeye League.

Among those four conferences/leagues, just two teams are changing divisions. The Bath Wildcats are moving from Division V, Region 20, to Division IV, Region 14. Three other Western Buckeye League teams are switching regions, but not divisions. Celina, St. Marys Memorial and Wapakoneta are shifting from Region 12 to Region 10. GMC member Ayersville is shifting from Division VII, Region 26, to Division VI, Region 22.

Keaten Welch and Van Wert Cougars will remain in Division IV, Region 14 in this fall. Monica Campbell photo

All other area teams will remain in the same division and/or region this fall. That includes Van Wert (Division IV, Region 14) and Crestview (Division VI, Region 26). Statewide, no schools in Divisions II-VII opted to move up to Division I.

Here is a breakdown of divisions and regions of GMC, MAC, NWC and WBL teams.

GMC

Antwerp – Division VII Region 26 (same as 2024)

Ayersville – Division VI Region 22 (Division VII, Region 26 last year)

Edgerton – Division VII Region 26 (same as 2024)

Fairview – Division VI Region 22 (same as 2024)

Hicksville – Division VI Region 22 (same as 2024)

Paulding – Division VI Region 22 (same as 2024)

Tinora – Division VI Region 22 (same as 2024)

Wayne Trace – Division VI Region 22 (same as 2024)

MAC

Anna – Division VI Region 24 (same as 2024)

Coldwater – Division VI Region 24 (same as 2024)

Delphos St. John’s – Division VII Region 26 (same as 2024)

Fort Recovery – Division VII Region 28 (same as 2024)

Marion Local – Division VII Region 28 (same as 2024)

Minster – Division VII Region 28 (same as 2024)

New Bremen – Division VII Region 28 (same as 2024)

Parkway – Division VI Region 22 (same as 2024)

St. Henry – Division VII Region 28 (same as 2024)

Versailles – Division V Region 20 (same as 2024)

NWC

No change for Huxley Grose and the Crestview Knights – they’ll remain in Division VI, Region 22. Bob Barnes photo

Allen East – Division VI Region 22 (same as 2024)

Bluffton – Division VI Region 22 (same as 2024)

Columbus Grove – Division VII Region 26 (same as 2024)

Crestview – Division VI Region 22 (same as 2024)

Delphos Jefferson – Division VII Region 26 (same as 2024)

Fort Loramie – Division VII Region 28 (same as 2024)

Lima Central Catholic – Division VII Region 26 (same as 2024)

Spencerville – Division VI Region 22 (same as 2024)

WBL

Bath – Division IV Region 14 (Division V, Region 20 in 2024)

Celina – Division III Region 10 (Region 12 in 2024)

Defiance – Division III Region 10 (same as 2024)

Elida – Division IV Region 14 (same as 2024)

Kenton – Division IV Region 14 (same as 2024)

Ottawa-Glandorf – Division IV Region 14 (same as 2024)

Shawnee – Division III Region 10 (same as 2024)

St. Marys Memorial – Division III Region 10 (Region 12 in 2024)

Van Wert – Division IV Region 14 (same as 2024)

Wapakoneta – Division III Region 10 (Region 12 in 2024)

Schools can have up to 13 days of practice without pads during the summer, beginning May 12. An additional five days are permitted beginning July 15 for schools to complete the mandatory five-day acclimatization period. The OHSAA does not set a limit on physical fitness and conditioning workouts in the summer.

The OHSAA recently conducted a survey with member schools regarding the format of the postseason tournament. More information on those results will be released at a later date.