Recap: Lancers clinch NWC title share

VW independent sports

Baseball

Lincolnview 5 Bluffton 0

Lincolnview clinched at least a share of the NWC championship with a 5-0 win over Bluffton on Thursday. It’s the fifth consecutive title for the Lancers (12-3, 5-0 NWC).

Gavin Evans had a triple and drove in three runs and Myles Moody added a pair of hits. Freshman Graham Kill pitched a complete game to earn the win.

The Lancers will play at Lima Sr. tomorrow.

Crestview 4 Delphos Jefferson 3

CONVOY — Zaine Cereghin drove in Hayden Buuck in the bottom of the seventh inning, giving Crestview a 4-3 walk off win over Delphos Jefferson on Tuesday. Buuck led off the inning with a single.

Cereghin led the Knights with two hits, including a double, and two RBIs, and Denver McDougal added a pair of hits for Crestview, who trailed 3-0 after the first inning. Owen Heckler earned the complete game win after allowing seven hits while striking out five.

The Knights will host Wayne Trace today.

Softball

Delphos Jefferson 9 Crestview 5

CONVOY — Crestview outhit Delphos Jefferson 16-10 but the Wildcats defeated the Lady Knights 9-5 on Thursday.

Delphos Jefferson led 5-1 after two innings, then added a pair of runs in the third and fourth innings. Ky Eberle had two hits and three RBIs for the Wildcats, while Carolyn Mueller finished with three hits and two RBIs. Kaylee Mollenkopf and Dakota Thornell each had three hits for Crestview, and Mollenkopf, Kaci Gregory, Violet Dirr and Delanie Balliet each drove in a run.

Before the game, Crestview honored its three seniors – Mollenkopf, Alexis Flagg and Nevaeh Ross.

Delphos Jefferson (13-6, 5-0 NWC) will travel to Anna today, and the Lady Knights (7-13, 4-3 NWC) will host Paulding on Tuesday.

Lincolnview 9 Bluffton 0

Emma Bowersock pitched a complete game two-hitter and Lincolnview blanked Bluffton 9-0 in NWC softball action on Thursday. Bowersock struck out 11 and walked two. At the plate, Ashlyn Price was 4-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs, and Ila Hughes had two hits, including a home run, and drove in three runs. Emerson Walker, Grace Brickner, Sylvia Longstreth and Kassidy Hammons each had an RBI.

The Lancers (15-3, 5-0 NWC) will host Kalida today.