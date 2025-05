Sheets signs with Defiance

Crestview’s Wren Sheets has signed a letter of intent to play basketball at Defiance College. During the regular season, the 6-6 senior post player averaged 16.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 2.2 assists per game. In addition, he’s shot 72.9 percent from the floor and 68 percent from the foul line. He was named the NWC Player of the Year, first team All-Northwest District and third team All-Ohio. Photo submitted