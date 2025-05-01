Vantage BOE approves levy request, five-year forecast

Vantage Superintendent Rick Turner (left) and High School Director Ben Winans updated the board on various items Thursday night. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Voters throughout the Vantage Career Center district, which includes all or parts of Van Wert, Paulding, Putnam, Allen and Mercer counties, will decide on an existing permanent improvement levy this fall.

During Thursday night’s monthly meeting, the board unanimously approved a resolution to place the school’s 0.7 mill permanent improvement levy on the November ballot. There will be a change though. Instead of a five-year levy, it’ll be presented as a continuing levy. It was first approved in 1996 and has been renewed five times since then.

“It will cost the taxpayer $8.48 annually for each $100,000 valuation for a continuing period of time,” Superintendent Rick Turner explained. “This money is not part of our general fund and is used for equipment upgrades and facilities maintenance.”

Other financial matters were discussed and approved during the meeting, including the school’s five-year financial forecast, which is required by law. The forecast must be approved twice annually, in May and November.

Before approval, Treasurer/CFO Denise Mooney noted the forecast isn’t set in stone due to the uncertainy over state funding. She also said said wages and benefits make up 78 percent of the general fund budget, which is normal, but she added healthcare costs are expected to increase in future years. Mooney expressed concern over the state’s proposed two year budget, which currently calls for cuts of more than $100 million to Ohio’s public schools.

52.4 percent of Vantage’s revenues come from the state, while the remaining 47.6 percent is locally funded.

During his report, Turner said he and representatives from 38 school districts from the region met with State Representatives Roy Klopfenstein, Jim Hoops and Ty Mathews earlier in the day regarding the state’s proposed biennium budget that will go into effect on July 1.

“There was much dialog and a considerable amount of input from the schools as the State Senate processes their version of the budget,” Turner said. “The process must be completed and signed into law before the July 1 date.”

He also said American Fire Training Systems will install the school’s new fire training facility the week of June 2, and he added a ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony will be held at a later date.

High School Director Ben Winans informed the board that the school received a record number of applications for the 2025-2026 school year and he said student services staff members are in the process of meeting face-to-face with those who have been accepted into various programs.

“During this visit they are discussing schedules for next school year and answering any questions the students might have in regard to the enrollment process,” he explained. “At this time all those accepted are tentative as we need to get final records from the associate schools. To say the least this is a very exciting time as our enrollment numbers are up.”

Winans also said the school’s annual CAP signing day will be held on Friday, May 9, and the senior awards program will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, May 19, in the Van Wert High School gymnasium.

He lauded the success of a full scale evacuation drill that was held on April 16. A chemical spill simulation was held that day and it required students and staff to evacuate the building and move to an off-site location.

“I want to publicly recognize the Van Wert Police Department, Van Wert Fire Department, Van Wert County Sheriff’s Department, Ohio State Patrol, EMA and CERT, along with the representatives from the Trinity Friends Church for their assistance in this drill,” he said.

Winans said a law enforcement drill will be held on the campus on Saturday, May 31.

In personnel matters, Luke Trinosky was approved for a one-year contract as the school’s new culinary arts instructor, Ryan Strickler was hired as a full time instructor, and Casey McConahay was given a continuing contract as an English instructor. The board also approved a pair of adult education instructors – Jacob Lowery, firefighting, and Andrew Siefker, CNA instructor.

Other agenda items approved by the board included:

A satellite agreement with Van Wert City Schools.

A College Credit Plus memorandum of understanding with Northwest State Community College.

A memorandum of understanding with the Vantage Teachers Organization.

The substitute teaching rate of $110 per day.

Out of state travel for culinary arts instructor Scott Ahardelow, culinary arts aide Emily Hanenkratt and students to attend culinary arts events in Detroit, Michigan on Monday, May 12.

The board also heard a brief presentation from construction equipment technology instructor Chris Miles, instructional aide Deb Richardson and Wyatt German of Ottoville High School, who talked about how the program is helping him with his career plans.

Before adjourning, board members went into executive session to discuss personnel matters but no action was taken afterward.

The next meeting of the Vantage Career Center Board of Education is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 5, in the district conference room.