Busy year for Van Wert FD; Chief Jones looks to future

The Van Wert Fire Department responded to a house fire on George St. in December. According to the department’s annual report, it was one of 51 actual fire calls in 2024. Van Wert County CERT photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

2024 turned out to be a busy year for the Van Wert Fire Deparment. In fact, with the exception of 2022, it was the busiest year in a five-year span.

According to the department’s annual report, the Van Wert Fire Department responded to 2,216 calls last year, compared to 2,121 in 2023. In 2022, the department handled 2,241 calls. Of those calls, just 2.3 percent (51) were fire calls. 89.9 percent (1,990) were fire calls and 7.8 percent (175) were classified as “other calls.” In addition, the Van Wert Fire Department responded to 112 calls for mutual aid.

June was the busiest month with 208 calls, while October had the fewest number of calls, 168. By far, Ward 3 had the highest number of calls last year, with 926. 510 calls were in Ward 1, 373 in Ward 4 and 247 in Ward 2. 112 calls came from outside the city limits and 50 came from a contractual area.

While the annual report provides a snapshot into the department’s activities in 2024, it also addresses future needs of the Van Wert Fire Department.

Looking ahead, Chief Jon Jones noted there are some challenges on the horizon, including a workforce transition as many experienced personnel approach retirement. The department currently employs 18 on-duty firefighters/EMTs and 10 reserves.

“Over the next five years, we also anticipate a significant change in leadership with the arrival of a new Fire Chief and potentially multiple new captains and lieutenants, adding another layer of complexity to our staffing strategy,” Jones wrote in his annual report. “Recruiting and retaining quality staff is increasingly difficult in today’s competitive fire service, where lateral transfers often lure well-trained professionals to departments offering better financial security.”

Jones said in addition to staffing issues, the Van Wert Fire Department is contending in a substantial increase in costs for equipment and personnel.

“Investments in modernizing our facilities, upgrading our fleet, and adopting advanced training technologies are essential to keep pace with the growing demands of our community,” Jones stated. “However, these improvements come with a significant financial burden. With our call volume continuing to increase – and with no signs of slowing – it is imperative that our city reconsiders current wage levels and staffing numbers to match our operational needs.”

Another area that needs addressed, according to Jones – the Van Wert Fire Department’s living quarters, which are nearing 60 years of age.

“We are actively exploring options to upgrade these spaces to better meet modern standards and to accommodate both men and women in the future – an upgrade our current station was not originally designed to support,” he stated. “This critical improvement will not only enhance the quality of life for our personnel but also bolster our overall operational efficiency and readiness for the challenges ahead.”

In the report, Jones mentioned upgrades that will bolster the department’s ability to respond to calls, including two new Braun Liberty ambulances, a new KME rescue engine, which is engineered for rapid deployment, and updating the daily officer vehicles to a Ford F-150.

“This upgraded vehicle will serve as both a first-out and chase vehicle on ambulance runs,” Jones said. “The increased capacity of the F-150 allows us to carry more equipment for specialized situations, including school threats, emergency responses, and non-emergency calls.”

The full annual report can be found here.