Goodies and lunch available in Convoy

VW independent staff/submitted information

CONVOY — A homemade pie, bake sale and cookie bar will be held in the fellowship hall at the Convoy Methodist Church from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, May 16, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 17.

Pie flavors will include pecan, rhubarb, sugar cream, fruit pies and many other baked items. In addition, the Church Café is a dine in or take out and will be serving cinnamon rolls and coffee, shredded chicken, sloppy joes, hot dog and coney dog sandwiches, taco salad, strawberry shortcake, so bring your family, co-workers, neighbors and friends for lunch.

This event is sponsored by the Convoy Methodist Ladies on a Mission with the proceeds to support local mission projects.