Man facing manslaughter, drug charges

VW independent staff

A Van Wert man sentenced to prison earlier this week for domestic violence is now facing two new high level felony charges.

According to a daily report from the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, deputies served Joshua D. Sargent, 43, with a warrant charging him with involuntary manslaughter, a first degree felony, and corrupting another with drugs, a second degree felony. The warrants were served Thursday at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility. No other information has been released on the latest charges.

On Wednesday, Van Wert County Common Pleas Court Judge Martin D. Burchfield sentenced Sargent to 18 months in prison for domestic violence, a third degree felony. He was given credit for 87 days already served.