Program to beef up school cybersecurity

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Governor Mike DeWine and leaders from CyberOhio, the Department of Education and Workforce (DEW), and the Management Council of the Ohio Education Computer Network today announced a new initiative to further fortify cybersecurity in K-12 schools.

The organizations are working together on a statewide implementation of TechGuard – a platform that equips schools and the state’s 16 Information Technology Centers (ITCs) with resources for cybersecurity training and simulated cyberattacks.

“Protecting our schools and equipping our teachers with training to help them identify and report cyberattacks helps makes our schools safer and stronger,” DeWine said. “These threats continue to evolve over time as technology changes, so we need to remain proactive in training people to spot the warning signs and protect our critical IT systems.”

Schools across the nation are perceived as prime targets for cybercriminals. Student data, staff records, and limited cyber defenses make schools inviting targets for ransomware and phishing attacks.

Now available to all K-12 schools in Ohio, TechGuard will provide school administrators, educators, and students with online training that helps them identify phishing attempts, email scams, and other types of common cyber attacks.

“Through this statewide opportunity, we are providing Ohio’s schools with a critical tool to combat the threat of cyberattacks,” said DEW Director Stephen D. Dackin. “From my years as a school superintendent, I know that protecting our systems from these types of attacks is of paramount importance. I am pleased that we can deliver this support to Ohio’s schools.”

TechGuard is an online cybersecurity training platform that provides customized training and testing of users to raise cyber awareness and prevent people from falling victim to phishing attacks, malware events, ransomware, and other cyber issues. The program will be implemented by the Management Council.

“The TechGuard platform includes more than 1,300 learning modules, which can be configured and further customized to challenge and educate individuals and groups based on roles within a school – from coaches to food service to classroom teachers and administrators,” said Geoff Andrews, CEO of the Management Council. “The software includes assessments that deliver feedback to users and administrators to assure that all school staff are participating and become proficient in recognizing and defeating these events.”

CyberOhio coordinates and guides Ohio’s cybersecurity efforts across all state executive branch agencies. It streamlines and leads collaboration with other state offices and branches, counties, local governments, academic institutions, and critical infrastructure partners to protect Ohio’s information technology infrastructure and data across sectors.