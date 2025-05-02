Resolution proclaims Birding Week

This week, Congressman Bob Latta (R-OH5) and Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur (D-OH9), introduced a bipartisan resolution proclaiming May 9 through May 18, 2025, as “National American Birding Week.”

Birding is a pastime that generates billions in economic benefits annually, but migratory bird populations face many threats to their survival. Annual birding events such as the “Biggest Week in American Birding”, sponsored by the Black Swamp Bird Observatory in Oak Harbor, leverage government, nonprofit, and private resources to promote conservation of migratory bird populations and economic development through a multifaceted approach that combines research, education, and outreach. Coordinated efforts by Federal, State, and local governments, conservation organizations, and businesses help to promote conservation of migratory birds and economic development through birding.

“Birdwatching in Ohio is a year-round activity, with a wide variety of birds and over 400 species to spot,” Latta said. “There is a reason northwest Ohio is dubbed the ‘Warbler Capital of the World,’ and I am proud to introduce this bipartisan resolution with Congresswoman Kaptur, to continue recognizing the art of birdwatching, support local conservation and to encourage more people to get outside enjoy birdwatching during National American Birding Week.”

“Our bipartisan resolution calls attention to the array of natural and human-caused threats to migratory bird populations, emphasizes contributions birders make to local economies, and applauds the cooperation among governments, conservation organizations, and businesses,” Kaptur said. “I call on my fellow Ohioans to join Congressman Latta and me in supporting the designation of ‘National American Birding Week’ as we celebrate this important event that brings birders from around the world to northwest Ohio every year. I encourage birders and people from across our nation to attend events including the ‘Biggest Week in American Birding’ to learn about efforts to preserve migratory bird populations.”

Approximately 3,500,000,000 songbirds, raptors, shore birds, and waterfowl representing over 350 species migrate north through the United States to breeding grounds every spring from wintering grounds in the southern United States, Mexico, and the tropics. Populations of many migratory bird species are in decline due to habitat loss, predation, and collisions with buildings, utility infrastructure, and vehicles.

An estimated 45 million American birders spend close to $40 billion annually on birdwatching and birding activities creating hundreds of thousands of jobs and billions in employment income and federal and state tax revenue.