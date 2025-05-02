Roundup: baseball, softball, tennis

VW independent sports

Baseball

Van Wert 4 Ottawa-Glandorf 0

OTTAWA — Sam Houg led Van Wert to a road win over Ottawa-Glandorf on Friday. He pitched a complete game one hitter, and snapped a scoreless tie with a two-RBI single in the fourth inning as the Cougars went on to defeat Ottawa-Glandorf 4-0 on Friday.

Cam Werts doubled home Hayden Dowler in the sixth inning and Griffin McCracken crossed home plate on a passed ball in the seventh to round out the scoring.

Van Wert will travel to New Haven on Monday.

Wayne Trace 10 Crestview 3

CONVOY — Wayne Trace took advantage of five walks and five Crestview errors in a 10-3 win over the Knights on Friday.

Zaine Cereghin had two of Crestview’s six hits, including a double, plus two RBIs. Tanner Laukhuf and Tyson Gerber each had two hits for the Raiders. Conner Davis pitched a complete game for Wayne Trace and struck out seven batters while walking two.

Wayne Trace will host Delphos St. John’s on Monday and Crestview will travel to Ayersville on Tuesday.

Lincolnview 8 Lima Sr. 1

LIMA — Max Hammons scattered four hits over five innings to help Lincolnview to an 8-1 win over Lima Sr. on Friday. Hammons struck out seven and walked just one batter to earn his first pitching win.

Myles Moody pitched the remaining two innings and allowed a pair of hits with a strikeout and two walks, earning him the win. At the plate, Moody had three hits and three RBIs, while Holden Price had two hits and two RBIs. Chayse Overholt, Zavier Kemler and Hammons each drove in a run. Seven of Lincolnview’s runs came in the sixth inning.

The Lancers will play at Allen East on Monday.

Softball

Ottawa-Glandorf 9 Van Wert 6

At Jubilee Park, Van Wert scored six runs in the sixth inning but it wasn’t enough as the Cougars lost to Ottawa-Glandorf 9-6 on Friday.

The Titans scored three runs in each of the first three innings and built up a 9-0 lead. Half of Van Wert’s sixth inning runs came on a three-RBI triple by Haylee Prine.

Van Wert will host Paulding on Monday.

Tennis

Ottawa-Glandorf 5 Van Wert 0

The Cougars were swept by the Titans 5-0 on Friday. Van Wert will host Wapakoneta on Monday.