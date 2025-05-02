Wayne Trace hoops coaches step down

VW independent sports

HAVILAND — It’ll be up to the Wayne Trace Local Schools Board of Education to find two new varsity basketball coaches for the 2025-2026 season. This week, boys head coach Jim Linder and girls head coach Bethany DeJarnett submitted their respective resignations.

Linder spent 17 seasons leading the Raiders and compiled a record of 284-131 at Wayne Trace. His teams won or shared 10 Green Meadows Conference titles, three district titles and a regional championship.

DeJarnett leaves as the winningest coach in Wayne Trace girls basketball history. She took over the Lady Raiders program in 2013 and posted a record of 200-89. Her teams won nine GMC titles, two district titles and a regional runner-up finish.