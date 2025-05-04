Elks make Buckeye Girls State donation

Submitted information

Van Wert Elks Lodge No. 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks recently donated $200 to American Legion Auxiliary Unit 178. The money will be used to help sponsor a girl to Buckeye Girls State this summer.

Buckeye Girls State, which is a vital part of the American Legion Auxiliary’s Americanism Program, is designed to educate Ohio’s young women in the duties, privileges, rights and responsibilities of good citizenship. The delegates learn more about city, county and state government in one week than they will learn in an entire semester of high school. The 2025 session will be held at Bowling Green University June 8-14. Over 900 girls from 88 counties will descend upon the campus for a hands-on experience with a working government. Each girl is assigned a political party, city and county. The cities are named after famous Ohio women and the counties are named after Past Department Presidents of the Ohio American Legion Auxiliary.

This is the 19th year that Van Wert Elks Lodge No. 1197 has participated in this important program.