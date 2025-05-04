VWCS staff members practice lifesaving measures

VWCS staff member Karlin Dunlap practices administering CPR and using an AED on a training mannequin in the confined space of a school bus. Photo submitted

VW indepdendent staff/submitted information

Van Wert City Schools conducted a hands-on cardiac emergency drill on Friday, simulating a real-life scenario in which a student experienced sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) while riding a school bus from the Van Wert School at the Goedde. The exercise was designed to test staff response in a high-stress, space-limited environment, emphasizing the importance of being prepared beyond the walls of a traditional classroom.

The training is part of the Van Wert City Schools’ continued commitment to maintaining its Heart Safe School designation through Project ADAM, a national initiative that supports schools in preparing for cardiac emergencies. The district has held this designation since 2022.

District Nurse Natasha Hunnicutt emphasized the importance of realistic drills.

“With the passing of House Bill 47, schools are now required to conduct quarterly cardiac emergency drills,” she said. “Today’s scenario was very impactful for our staff due to the limited space on the bus to administer CPR or use an AED. We’re adjusting our protocols to align with the new law and help ensure we’re fully prepared.”

Recognizing the importance of preparedness in all environments, the district is expanding its emergency training protocols.

“Beginning in the 2025–2026 school year, all Van Wert City Schools bus drivers will be trained in CPR and AED use as part of their annual safety training,” said Assistant Superintendent Bob Priest. “This is a vital step in ensuring we’re prepared for emergencies wherever they occur.”

SCA is often fatal if not treated quickly. However, an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) can save a life if used in time. An AED provides an electrical shock to the heart and is the only known treatment to stop chaotic electrical activity within the heart. For every minute defibrillation is delayed, the chance of survival decreases by 10 percent.

Van Wert City Schools currently has 33 AEDs located throughout the district, including eight portable units available for off-campus activities. The district continues working toward full CPR and AED certification for all staff members.

Through proactive training, increased access to life-saving equipment, and a commitment to continuous improvement, Van Wert City Schools remains a leader in student and staff safety.