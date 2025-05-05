Get to know the Van Wert Live team

By Quincy Thompson

At Van Wert Live, it takes a talented and passionate team to bring unforgettable live entertainment experiences to our community. In our “Get to Know the Team” series, we’re spotlighting the individuals who make the magic happen behind the scenes. This week, we sat down with Weston Thompson, our Creative & Media Director, who brings the Van Wert Live brand to life through stunning visuals and powerful storytelling.

He isn’t just a designer – he’s the creative engine behind the look and feel of everything our audience sees. From eye-catching posters to social media graphics, show programs, and full promotional campaigns, Weston ensures that every visual element reflects the excitement, energy, and professionalism of the Van Wert Live experience.

“I love being able to blend art and performance,” he shared. “Each show we host has its own color palette, and it’s my job to show that experience to the audience—before they even walk through the doors.”

Thompson’s journey into the world of design started early. A lifelong artist with a natural eye for form and composition, he pursued art studies in high school and went on to study visual communications. He has a BFA in Visual Communication Design from Indiana University (IPFW). Before joining Van Wert Live, Weston worked locally at the newspaper, in the printing industry, plus designed for the Civic Theatre and other freelance jobs.

Weston Thompson (right) and VWAPAF board member Gary Taylor share some of Thompson’s creative work. Photo submitted

Here are a few questions we asked Weston about his career:

Q: What’s your favorite part of the creative process?

A: I enjoy problem solving. I feel the most connected when I have a miasma of elements to transform into a compelling, polished design. It is rewarding to assemble a chaotic mix of photos, logos, and text into an attractive showpiece.

Q: How do you stay inspired creatively?

A: To stay inspired, I push myself to stay involved in varied pursuits. From family fun, to being in a band, to editing video, I’m always doing something that gives me the new perspective of approaching the world from various angles.

Q: If you weren’t a designer, what would you be doing?

A: If I weren’t a designer, I would be traveling more to chase my dreams. I enjoy being a designer because I can push my limits from an office setting, whereas if I were performing shows (probably on saxophone) I would be traveling extensively. That would be great, but by being a designer I can be involved in the Van Wert community from here at home.

His perspective and experience, combined with his deep appreciation for live performance, made him a perfect fit for Van Wert Live. “It’s exciting to find a place where your professional skill set and your personal pursuits overlap so perfectly,” he said.

Weston’s role goes beyond the Adobe suite. As Creatives & Media Director, he collaborates closely with marketing, production, and sponsorship teams to create cohesive campaigns that drive ticket sales, build the brand, and elevate the community’s arts culture.

“Everyone here believes in what we do, and Weston brings it together in a visual way. That kind of environment pushes our team to do our best work,” shared Jarin Hart, Executive Director.

Outside of work, Weston enjoys playing the saxophone and piano with Van Wert Jazz, and Brass City Funk, two regional bands. He also occasionally lends his saxophone talents to other bands. His creativity doesn’t turn off, it simply finds new ways to express itself.

As Van Wert Live continues to have arts and entertainment, Weston Thompson is ensuring that every visual detail keeps pace with the excitement. His fingerprints are on every poster, every social ad, and every piece of creative that helps tell our story—and we couldn’t be more grateful for his talent and dedication.

For more information about shows and to purchase tickets to any upcoming Niswonger events, visit the Box Office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, call 419.238.6722, or get your tickets 24/7 at vanwertlive.com.