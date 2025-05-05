Betty Lou (Baer) Wyandt

Betty Lou (Baer) Wyandt, age 96, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 4, 2025.

Born January 15, 1929, in Van Wert County to Glenn and Annetta E. (Upp) Baer, Betty married the love of her life, Milo Wyandt, on June 24, 1951, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. Together they shared 73 beautiful years of marriage until Milo’s passing on January 8, 2025.

Betty and Milo raised two children, Sherry (Joe) Fortman and Kevin (Angie) Wyandt. She dearly loved her grandchildren and their families: Carly (Shannon) Smith, Treg (Leslie Puchala) Fortman, and Samantha (Jared) Snow; great-grandson Rhett Smith; great-step-granddaughters Nevada (Noah Daughtery) Smith and Savannah (Brandon) Wynn; and great-great-granddaughter Lennon Wynn.

She is also survived by her brothers, Donald “Murf” (Judy) Baer of Convoy, Robert “Jake” Baer of Van Wert, and Charles Baer of Convoy; her sister, NaDonna Schumm of Bluffton, Indiana, and many beloved nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Milo; brothers Carl and Walter “Bud” Baer; sisters Glendora Baer, Anna Kathryn Rase, Jeanette Smith, Juanita Black, Bonnie Speelman, and and half-sister Vera Nortley.

A 1947 graduate of Union High School, Betty dedicated 29 years to Aeroquip Corporation, where she formed lifelong friendships and continued to connect with her coworkers through the ladies retiree meetings. Her generosity extended beyond her work, reflected in her volunteer efforts at the Hospital Thrift Store (Twigs II) and her active participation in community events – from lending a hand at local functions to proudly supporting her grandchildren’s activities.

Betty cherished time at the family cottage on Rose Lake, loved visiting family in Florida, and embraced every moment with those she loved. She was an avid bowler and a proud supporter of the Buckeyes, Cavaliers, Bowling Green Falcons, and Cougars. Her warm heart, easygoing nature, and unwavering love for her family brought joy to all who knew her.

A heartfelt thank you to her extended family at Van Wert Manor for their excellent care, compassion, and love during the final years of their lives.

Family and friends are invited to gather for a joint memorial service honoring Betty and Milo on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. Visitation will be held from 9:30-11 a.m., with the service beginning at 11 a.m. Military rites will be conducted in the parking lot following the service by the combined honor guard of the V.F.W. Post #5803 and the American Legion Post #178 to honor Milo’s World War II service.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, where Betty and Milo were longtime, devoted members.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.