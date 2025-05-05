Dewey VanWynsberghe

Dewey VanWynsberghe, of Van Wert, passed away on Friday, May 2, 2025.

He was born on June 13, 1964, in Van Wert, son of Raymond T. VanWynsberghe, Jr. and Patty (Gillespie) VanWynsberghe.

He is survived by his wife, Rachel; his daughters, Una and Siska; his mother, a brother, Danny (Rose Marie) VanWynsberghe of Key West, Florida; a sister, Mary (Vern) Schulte of Van Wert, and most loyal friends Matt (Carla) Woodyard, Donald (Shelley) Adam and Rod (Karla) Bowersock.

He was preceded in death by his father and two sisters, Cynthia and Linda.

A graduate of Lincolnview High School, he was an active member of FFA, showing sheep. Dewey was a lifelong farmer in Ridge Township. He was a pioneer in no-till planting, being the first to buy a no-till planter in Van Wert County. He worked at the Van Wert Dragstrip sweeping the track, Quality Farm and Fleet fixing tires, and at Lee’s Ace Hardware servicing mowers. He also worked for Adam Farm Drainage, and was a zoning inspector for Ridge Township. He had a good time volunteering with the Venedocia Lions Club alongside his family.

Dewey’s earliest memories were at the VanWynsberghe homestead, digging up Grandma VanWynsberghe’s newly-planted onions and being served freshly butchered fried chicken. He was the most devoted son with the ideal childhood provided by Junior and Patty. Great times were had fishing in the ocean at Singer Island, Florida with his dad and Uncle Joe DeLaurelle in the summers of his youth. Dewey later had many unforgettable times fishing with his dad in the Everglades. He learned farming, honor, and strength working by his dad’s side every day. His mother showed him loving discipline and care, and taught him to be kind, generous, and respectful. Most importantly, she taught him the Gospel.

His love for learning was evident in his reading and studying of the Bible. His deep study in the original language of the Scriptures unfailingly revealed the accuracy of the Word.

On August 14, 1999, Dewey married Rachel Woodruff in a private, backyard ceremony, just one mile from their first home. In that home, they had two daughters Una and Siska (Brownie). Rachel grew into farm life, taking meals to the field to Junior and Dewey and giving them rides and going on parts runs. After Junior’s death, Dewey and Rachel farmed with an efficient partnership. He taught Rachel how to run the strip tiller, drive the combine, work ground, drill beans, and haul wagons and tanks.

In 2014, the family moved back to the VanWynsberghe homeplace. Dewey used his woodworking craftsmanship for cabinetmaking and furniture making in the home.

Whether he was sharing his ice cream cone with his German Shepherd, King, hunting 360 groundhogs in one summer with his esteemed black lab, Harry, choking out a deer with the ferocious Dutch, or reuniting with Poopy after the puppy was missing in the cornfield for three days, a faithful dog was always by Dewey’s side on the farm.

Watching his daughters grow into adulthood and make their way in life was yet another opportunity to support them and learn from them. Through fatherhood, Dewey attended endless band concerts, dance recitals, performances, and even the National Spelling Bee. He wasn’t just proud of his children, he provided for them, cared for them, laughed with them, was tender towards them, and was prepared to defend them even to death if need be. Dewey found great joy in family life. So many fun times were had camping at France Park and at the fair and taking the family on cruises. Shared memories of those trips and times spent together are now the essentiality of what we are smiling and laughing about now without him.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects during visitation from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 7, and again from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday, May 8, at Brickner Funeral Home, Van Wert. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Please come to the family home after the service to eat and for fellowship at 16246 Ohio 116, Van Wert.