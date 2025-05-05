Donna Mae Kiehl

Donna Mae Kiehl, 97, passed away peacefully Friday afternoon, May 2, 2025, surrounded by her loving family at her home in Van Wert.

She was born on January 5, 1928, in Jackson Township, Van Wert County, the only child of Frank Eugene Swartz and Lorene Ada (Ashbaugh) Swartz, who both preceded her in death. On June 7, 1948, she married Herbert T. Kiehl who also preceded her in death on October 23, 2013.

Donna Kiehl

Family survivors include her three children, Stan (Nancy) Kiehl of Matthews, North Carolina, Jerry Kiehl of Van Wert and Jill (Bill) Graves of Van Wert; nine grandchildren, Kerby Kiehl of Middletown, Krista (Bryan) Pierce of Rome, Georgia, Dr. Nik (Felisha)) Kiehl of Leo, Indiana, Nashea Kiehl of Charlotte, North Carolina, Blake (Brittany) Springer of Wingate, North Carolina, Dr. Brooks (Fredererique) Graves of Rockwall, Texas, Brock Graves of Glacier National Park, Chris (Amber) Perry of Windermere, Florida, and Steven (Carrie) Perry of Lebanon, Tennessee; 20 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Donna was a homemaker and formerly drove a school bus for Lincolnview Local Schools for many years. She was a former member of the Zion Christian Union Church and attended Trinity Friends Church of Van Wert.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 7, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home of Van Wert. Interment will be at a later date. Calling hours will be held from 12 p.m. until time of services on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Trinity Friends Church or CHP Hospice of Van Wert.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.