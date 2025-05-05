Fifth graders to learn about careers

VW independent staff/submitted information

Career Connections of Van Wert County will host its fourth annual “Let’s Get Down to Business” next Tuesday, May 13, at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds.

This interactive educational event, which will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. that day, will bring together over 250 fifth-grade students from Crestview, Lincolnview, Van Wert, and St. Mary’s of the Assumption Parochial School to explore businesses and careers in a series of hands-on learning stations and engaging displays.

“This event introduces hundreds of students and volunteers to experience the goods and services that businesses and organizations in Van Wert County have to offer, as well as introducing a variety of career options associated with those industries,” said Brad Harsha, Career Connections Board President.

Throughout the day, students will rotate through four stations:

Jobs Station – Local professionals will share insights into job qualifications, résumé tips, and interview strategies.

Consumer Station – Students will simulate real-world budgeting by earning “income” and managing expenses like childcare, car payments, and taxes.

Economic Station – A deep dive into Van Wert’s economy and local resources, including Van Wert Works.

Business Showcase – Local companies and organizations will offer demonstrations, displays, and interactive activities across various industries such as finance, manufacturing, non-profit services, and law enforcement.

Students will also have the chance to earn tickets throughout the day to enter raffles for exciting prizes.

“Thanks to the generosity of our sponsors, we have some fantastic prizes and giveaways,” Harsha said. “Many participating businesses are also providing swag items to make the experience even more memorable.”

The event and student t-shirts were made possible through a grant from the Van Wert County Foundation. Career Connections of Van Wert County is also proud to be an agency of the United Way of Van Wert County.