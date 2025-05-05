Frank Odean Campbell

Frank Odean Campbell, 66, of Middle Point, passed from this life on Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Van Wert, surrounded by his family.

He was born December 14, 1958, in Van Wert, to Donald and Phyllis (Boroff) Campbell, who preceded him in death. On May 18, 1985, Frank married the love of his life, the former Rochelle Bolenbaugh, in Celina.

He was a graduate of Van Wert High School Frank drove truck for 30 years, 15 of those years were as an owner/operator. He retired from Wolverine Packing in 2011. Frank was an avid NASCAR fan, but his true love was his family and friends. He never met a stranger, was quick witted, and had the ability to make anyone smile. His passion in life was his grandchildren. They were his greatest gift and greatest joy.

He is survived by his wife Rochelle (Bolenbaugh) Campbell; son, Chris Campbell; daughter, Erica (Cory) Duff; granddaughters, Paige Hatfield, Kennedy Campbell, Lily Hatfield and Julian Duff; great-grandson, Asher Moriarty; brothers, Donnie Campbell and Terry (Amy) Campbell; sister, Helen Darras; sister-in-law, Paula (Steve) Goins; brother-in-law, Lance (Sara) Bolenbaugh, and father-in-law, Cecil “Duke” Bolenbaugh.

In keeping with Frank’s wishes, there will be no services. He wanted everyone to get a cup of coffee, watch an old western, and take the time to call or spend time with your family and friends – remind them that you love them. Do not mourn him, reminisce about his jokes, his stories, laugh, cook a good family meal and enjoy the finer things in life.

