Light turnout expected for primary/special election

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Tuesday is primary/special election day locally and throughout Ohio and if early vote totals are any indication, voter turnout will be very low.

Pam Henderson, Director of the Van Wert County Board of Elections, said during the early voting period, which began on April 8 and ended at 5 p.m. Sunday, May 4, just 346 registered voters cast early in-person ballots. In addition, only 38 ballots were requested by mail and 34 were returned to the elections office.

Low totals aren’t just restricted to Van Wert County. According to data from the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office, just 95,304 people cast early in-person ballots statewide. Another 98,072 ballots were requested by mail and just 67,663 were returned.

Here is what is on today’s ballot in Van Wert County:

Van Wert County OSU Extension proposed tax levy renewal (0.35 mills).

City of Delphos proposed municipal income tax for parks and recreation (0.25 percent).

Delphos City School District proposed income tax renewal for current expenses (0.5 percent).

Parkway Local School District proposed income tax renewal for current expenses (1 percent).

State Issue 2 – a proposed constitutional amendment to fund public infrastructure capital improvements by issuance of bonds.

The polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. Registered voters must have a valid photo ID in order to vote.

2025 is considered an off-year in terms of elections, but the November 4 ballot will feature village and city council races, along with school board and township trustee races.