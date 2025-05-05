One killed, two hurt in Ottoville crash

VW independent staff/submitted information

MONTREY TOWNSHIP — The Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a late Monday morning crash in Putnam County that left one person dead and another with serious injuries.

It occurred just before 11 a.m. at U.S. 224 and Ohio 66 near Ottoville. Dorothy Smith, 72, of Anderson, Indiana, was driving a 2021 Honda CR-V eastbound on U.S. 224, while Brittany Patton, 28, of Van Wert, was driving a 2007 Ford E-150 Van southbound on Ohio 66. According to a report from the highway patrol, Patton failed to stop at a posted stop sign and struck the Honda. The Honda went off the right side of the roadway, struck a stop sign and overturned, while Patton’s truck went off the left side of the roadway.

Smith was pronounced deceased at the scene and was transported by Ottoville EMS to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office. A passenger in her vehicle, Nathan Smith, 72, of Anderson, Indiana, suffered life threatening injuries and was transported by Ottoville EMS to St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

Patton suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by Putnam County EMS to St. Rita’s. Three children in the pickup truck, ages 4, 4, and three months, were not injured and were transported by Putnam County EMS to St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima for precautionary purposes.

The children were all in child safety seats and all occupants were wearing their safety belts.

Both vehicles sustained severe damage and were towed from the scene.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Ottoville Police Department, Kalida Police Department, Ottoville Fire Department, Fort Jennings Fire Department, Kalida Fire Department, Putnam County EMS, Ottoville EMS, Kalida EMS, the Ohio Department of Transportation, Jim Schmidt Chevrolet, and the Putnam County Coroner’s Office.