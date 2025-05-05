Random Thoughts: OHSAA and more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

This week’s installment of Random Thoughts centers around a pair of OHSAA announcements, big shoes to fill, and a question.

OHSAA announcement I

Last week, the Ohio High School Athletic Association issued a press release that more or less said one year of splitting up the girls and boys state tournaments, with state semifinal games at neutral sites around Ohio, followed by all seven state championship games at UD Arena, was enough to realize they goofed.

Starting in 2026, it’s expected that some state semifinal games will be played at the Ervin J. Nutter Center at nearby Wright State University and I wouldn’t be surprised if Trent Arena at Kettering Fairmont High School comes into play as well.

The Nutter Center has hosted the state volleyball tournament for decades and Trent Arena is home to the Flyin’ to the Hoop High School Basketball Invitational.

What this means is the state tournament will be much better than it was this past March, but not quite as good as previous years. However, with seven divisions and other commitments involving UD Arena, it’s as good as it’s going to get.

OHSAA announcement II

It was also made public that the OHSAA is apparently taking a long, hard look at the football playoffs.

The Ohio High School Football Coaches Association was on board with 12 teams per region qualifying for the playoffs. That was the original deal back in 2021, then the OHSAA made the decision to increase the number from eight to 16.

Quite honestly, 16 teams per region seems like too many. If you disagree, go back and check the scores from last season. Yes, I understand upsets happen but they’re very few and far between. One could argue that 12 seems like too many and in some regions, especially in the smaller divisions, it seems like the No. 7 and 8 seeds stand almost no chance.

Listen first

Personally, I think it’s great that the OHSAA is listening to coaches, administrators and fans and has made one change, while apparently considering another. However, if the powers-that-be would have listened before they enacted the football and basketball postseason expansions, they wouldn’t need to backtrack.

Very few people were clamoring for added divisions in basketball and even less seemed to be asking for more football playoff qualifiers.

Big shoes to fill

Another recent big announcement came from Haviland, where boys basketball coach Jim Linder and girls basketball coach Bethany DeJarnett both announced they were stepping down from their respective roles. Linder is also retiring as athletic director. DeJarnett expessed a desire to spend more time with her family.

Both ran highly successful programs and between the two of them, then piled up nearly 500 wins.

Big shoes to fill indeed.

Question

If Michigan did nothing wrong in the Connor Stallions “advanced scouting” scandel, why is the school self-imposing a two-game suspenion on head coach Sherrone Moore?

As always, if you have thoughts or comments on any of the above topics, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.