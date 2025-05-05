Real estate transfers 4/28-5/2/2025

The following real estate transfer information has been provided by the Van Wert County Recorder’s Office. The transfers took place April 28 through May 2, 2025.

Estate of Karen Sue Butler to John David Butler, Van Wert subdivisions, lots 4145, 4146.

John David Butler, John D. Butler to Jennifer S. Hill, Cynthia A. Compton, Van Wert subdivision, lots 4145, 4146.

Robert J. Kesler, Diana L. Kesler to Jared P. Kesler, Van Wert outlots, lot 150.

Sarah K. Moser, Kyle M. Gehres to Joshua L. Gibson, Emily T. Gibson, Terry L. Gibson, Aimee D. Gibson, a portion of Section 31 in Union Township.

Steven L. Merkle, Cassandra A. Merkle to Steven L. Merkle, Cassandra A. Merkle, a portion of Section 28 in Tully Township.

Floyd L. Tyas Living Trust, Floyd L. Tyas Living Trust TR, Jennifer A. Daughtery TR, Jason P. Tyas TR, Jennifer Daughtery TR to Floyd L. Tyas Family Trust, Floyd L. Tyas Family Trust TR, Jennifer A. Daughtery TR, Jason P. Tyas TR, a portion of Section 10 in Union Township; a portion of Section 10 in Union Township; a portion of Section 12 in Union Township; a portion of Section 2 in Union Township.

Susan R. Rigel, Matthew J. Rigel, Susan Rigel, Matthew Rigel to John P. Marquez, Angela A. Marquez, Van Wert inlots, lots 2881, 2882.

Amy Johns, Ricky Johns Jr. to Colin R. Place, Payton N. Money, Van Wert subdivisions, lot 72.

LB1 Properties LLC to PCR Rentals LLC, Van Wert inlots, lot 854.

Neil L. Myers to Jason Suman, Jami Suman, Wren inlots, lots 74 and 75.

Brody D. Brecht to Trevor L. Gibson, Van Wert inlots, lot 77.

Chasity A. Sudduth to Byron Walsh, Van Wert inlots, lot 3670.

Jason Engle, Kelly Agler to Moenter Properties LLC, Van Wert inlots, lot 1530.

Buckeye Power Inc. to Paulding-Putnam Electric Cooperative Inc, a portion of Section 22 in Tully Township.

John P. Simon, Leslie E. Simon to John P. Simon, Leslie E. Simon, a portion of Section 35 in Liberty Township.

Thomas L. Jones Living Trust, Thomas L. Jones Living Trust TR, Connie Ruth Knittle Living Trust, Connie Ruth Knittle Living Trust TR to Matthew G. Renner, a portion of Section 6 in Jennings Township.

Thomas L. Jones Living Trust, Thomas L. Jones Living Trust TR, Connie Ruth Knittle Living Trust, Connie Ruth Knittle Living Trust TR to Norbert F. Renner, a portion of Section 6 in Jennings Township.

Stephanie N. Losh, Stephanie Losh to Thomas R. Losh, a portion of Section 32 in Pleasant Township.

Brady Hammons, Brady S. Hammons, Jarret M. Hammons to Brady Hammons, Jarret M. Hammons, Van Wert inlots, lot 4241.

Curtis J. Burley, Jessa K. Burley to Lewis E. Burley Revocable Trust Agreement, Lewis E. Burley Revocable Trust Agreement TR, a portion of Section 6 in Pleasant Township.

Stephen C. Markward, Loretta Markward to James B. Fuller Sr., Stephanie M. Fuller, Van Wert inlots, lots 1630, 1631.

PCR Rentals LLC to Elite Equity Contracting LLC, Van Wert inlots, lot 218; Van Wert subdivisions, lot 196.

Bruce J. Miller, Sandra L. Miller, Lance Bolenbaugh, Sara M. Bolenbaugh, Paula Goins, Stephen J. Goins Jr., Rochelle Campbell, Frank O. Campbell to Sommer Wolford, Van Wert inlots, lot 3562.

David Maddox to Brian S. Jennings Jr., Courtney M. Adams, a portion of Section 33 in Tully Township.

Karli N. Turnwald to Stephen C. Markward, Loretta J. Markward, Van Wert inlots, lot 4571.

Estate of James B. Secaur to Sierra S. Secaur, Van Wert inlots, lot 880.

Thomas L. Jones Living Trust, Thomas L. Jones Living Trust TR, Connie Ruth Knittle Living Trust, Connie Ruth Knittle Living Trust TR to Bruce J. Renner, Andrea M. Renner, a portion of Section 6 in Jennings Township.

Thomas L. Jones Living Trust, Thomas L. Jones Living Trust TR, Connie Ruth Knittle Living Trust, Connie Ruth Knittle Living Trust TR to Glen L. Renner,Stephanie E. Renner, a portion of Section 6 in Jennings Township.

Custer Farms LLC to Custer Farms LLC, a portion of Section 25 in Harrison Township.

Custer Farms LLC to Custer Farms LLC, a portion of Section 25 in Harrison Township.

Douglas D. Tyas to Angela D. Bebout, a portion of Section 1 in Pleasant Township; Van Wert inlots, lot 3897.

Terry B. Eikenbary, Verona K. Eikenbary, Terry Eikenbary to Kimberli Feasel, Matt E. Feasel, Van Wert inlots, lots 2590, 2591.

Norman J. Bear, Kelli L. Bear, Kelli Bear, Kent A. Hughes, Kent Hughes, Kim D. Hughes to Norman J. Bear, Kelli L. Bear, Kent A. Hughes, Kim D. Hughes, a portion of Section 4 in Jackson Township.

Stephen E. Richardson, LaGina S. Richardson to Lagina S. Richardson Living Trust, LaGina S. Richardson Living Trust TR, Stephen E. Richardson Living Trust, Stephen E. Richardson Living Trust TR, a portion of Section 26 in Tully Township.

Courtney L. Jewell, Courtney L. Trigg, Derrick J. Jewell to Courtney L. Jewell, Derrick J. Jewell, a portion of Section 14 in Tully Township; a portion of Section 14 in Tully Township.

Norman J. Bear, Kelli L. Bear, Kent A. Hughes, Kim D. Hughes to Norman J. Bear, Kelli L. Bear, a portion of Section 4 in Jackson Township.

Estate of Constance L. Stemen to David A. Stemen, Delphos inlots, lot 958.

Norman J. Bear, Kelli L. Bear, Kent A. Hughes, Kim D. Hughes to Norman J. Bear, Kelli L. Bear, Kent A. Hughes, Kim D. Hughes, a portion of Section 4 in Jackson Township.