Saxton accepted at U.S. Naval Academy
VW independent staff/submitted information
SWANTON — On Sunday, Congressman Bob Latta (R-OH5) recognized students from Ohio’s Fifth Congressional District on their acceptance to one of the U.S. Military Service Academies at 180th Fighter Wing, Ohio Air National Guard. All of the students were nominated by Congressman Latta and have received offers of appointment for the Class of 2029 at their respective academies.
One of those students is Jayden Saxton, a senior at Fort Jennings High School.
“It was an honor to nominate these students from Ohio’s Fifth District to attend one of our U.S. Military Service Academies,” Latta said. “I thank each and every student for stepping up to serve our country, and I know they will do well as they embark on this new journey.”
Students honored at Sunday’s event and their respective appointments:
Sarah Connor, Avon, U.S. Military Academy
Grace Anderson, Norwalk, U.S. Naval Academy
Jayden Saxton, Fort Jennings, U.S. Naval Academy
Connor Bender, Avon Lake, U.S. Naval Academy
Garrett Cook, Norwalk, U.S. Military Academy
John Paul Gray, Findlay, U.S. Military Academy
Charles Knight, Republic, U.S. Military Academy
Christian Soltis, North Ridgeville, U.S. Air Force Academy
Not able to attend:
William Sikora, Avon, U.S. Military Academy
POSTED: 05/05/25 at 9:17 pm. FILED UNDER: News