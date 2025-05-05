Saxton accepted at U.S. Naval Academy

VW independent staff/submitted information

SWANTON — On Sunday, Congressman Bob Latta (R-OH5) recognized students from Ohio’s Fifth Congressional District on their acceptance to one of the U.S. Military Service Academies at 180th Fighter Wing, Ohio Air National Guard. All of the students were nominated by Congressman Latta and have received offers of appointment for the Class of 2029 at their respective academies.

One of those students is Jayden Saxton, a senior at Fort Jennings High School.

“It was an honor to nominate these students from Ohio’s Fifth District to attend one of our U.S. Military Service Academies,” Latta said. “I thank each and every student for stepping up to serve our country, and I know they will do well as they embark on this new journey.”

Students honored at Sunday’s event and their respective appointments:

Sarah Connor, Avon, U.S. Military Academy

Grace Anderson, Norwalk, U.S. Naval Academy

Jayden Saxton, Fort Jennings, U.S. Naval Academy

Connor Bender, Avon Lake, U.S. Naval Academy

Garrett Cook, Norwalk, U.S. Military Academy

John Paul Gray, Findlay, U.S. Military Academy

Charles Knight, Republic, U.S. Military Academy

Christian Soltis, North Ridgeville, U.S. Air Force Academy

Not able to attend:

William Sikora, Avon, U.S. Military Academy