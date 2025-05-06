BGSU Choir performs…

The Van Wert Middle School and High School choirs had the opportunity to listen to the Bowling Green State University Collegiate Chorale on Monday in the NPAC auditorium. The BGSU Choir, under the direction of Dr. Richard Schnipke, are on their spring choir tour throughout Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee and presented a program of various genres. A question and answer session was held after their performance sharing more about the ensemble and how to continue singing after high school. VWHS ’23 alumna, Mackenzie Jones, a vocal performance major at BGSU, is a member of the collegiate chorale. Photo submitted