Car-truck crash…

Ohio City Fire Volunteer Fire and EMS units, along with the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highay Patrol and the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two vehicle accident at the intersection of Wren Landeck Rd. and Liberty-Union Rd. on Tuesday. The accident occurred just before 1 p.m. when a southbound truck ran a stop sign and was struck by a westbound car. Neither driver appeared to be injured. OSHP investigated the accident. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent