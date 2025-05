Cougars blanked by New Haven

VW independent sports

NEW HAVEN (IN) — In a non-conference baseball game played on Monday, New Haven defeated Van Wert 10-0 in five innings.

The Bulldogs led 3-0 after the first inning, 5-0 after two innings, then added four runs in the fourth and one more in the fifth inning. The Cougars were held to four hits in the game.

Van Wert (8-7) will host Shawnee today.