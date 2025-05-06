Court docs shed light on new charges

VW independent staff

More information has been made available regarding new felony charges filed against a Van Wert man.

Joshua Sargent

Joshua Sargent, 43, was served with a warrant for involuntary manslaughter, a first degree felony, and corrupting another with drugs, a second degree felony. The warrant was served at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility last Thursday, a day after he was sentenced to 18 months in prison for domestic violence.

A secret indictment filed with the Van Wert County Clerk of Courts Office alleges Sargent is responsible for the death of “KCHK” between October 5-7, 2024. Van Wert Police Chief Doug Wiegle confirmed KCHK is KC Kerns, 43, of Van Wert whose body was found in the wooded lot of the old reservoir, at the corner of Blaine St. and Anderson Ave. The indictment also alleges Sargent supplied drugs that resulted in the death of Kerns.

Sergant remains in the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending arraignment in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.