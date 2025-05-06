Crestview competes at Paulding quad

VW independent sports/submitted information

PAULDING — The Crestview boys took first place and the Lady Knights finished fourth in a quad meet with host Paulding, Delphos St. John’s and Wayne Trace on Tuesday.

The Knights finished with 98 team points, followed by Paulding (68), Wayne Trace (54) and Delphos St. John’s (35). The Blue Jays finished first on the girls’ side with 80 points, followed by Wayne Trace (76), Paulding (55) and Crestview (41).

Crestview boys results

Discus: Kale Lichtensteiger (5th)

100 meter dash: Drayen Hoffman (1st-11.02), Liam Putman (2nd)

4×800 relay: Hudson Perrott, Lincoln Smith, Payton Scott, Kale Vining (1st-8:46)

4×200 relay: Brentyn Rodriguez, Liam Putman, Braxton Leeth, Drayden Hoffman (1st-1:32.13)

4×100 relay: Brentyn Rodriguez, Liam Putman, Braxton Leeth, Drayden Hoffman (1st-44:56)

1600 meter run: 1st Hudson Perrott (1st-4:45), Lincoln Smith (2nd), Derek Young (3rd), Kale Vining (4th), Ian Owens (5th)

400 meter run: Braxton Leeth (2nd)

4×400 meter relay: Kale Vining, Brentyn Rodriguez, Payton Scott, Hudson Perrott (1st-3:39)

300 hurdles-Noah Mosier (3rd), Robert Tyas (4th)

Pole vault-Payton Scott (2nd)

800 meter run: Brentyn Rodriguez (1st-2:05), Kale Vining (3rd), Payton Scott (4th)

200 meter dash: Liam Putman (1st-22.85)

3200 meter run: Lincoln Smith (1st-10:25), Derek Young (2nd), Ian Owens (3rd), Caleb Thomas (4th)

Crestview girls results

Discus-Eleanor Lamb (4th)

100 meter dash: Delanie Balliet (1st-13.44), Graylie Grose (2nd)

4×200: Delanie Balliet, Graylie Grose, Lydia Grace, Ellieannah Ward (2nd)

4×100: Delanie Balliet, Graylie Grose, Lydia Grace, Ellieannah Ward (2nd)

1600 meter run: Anna Gardner (5th)

400 meter run: Lydia Grace (4th)

800 meter run: Grace Ross (3rd)

4×400 relay: Kenzie Harting, Ellieannah Ward, Grace Ross, Lydia Grace (3rd)

Pole vault: Emily Adams (5th)

200 meter run: Graylie Grose (3rd), Delanie Balliet (5th)

3200 meter run: Anna Gardner (1st-12:40)