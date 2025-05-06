Local issues pass, voter turnout very low

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

There were no surprises during Tuesday’s primary/special election.

State Issue 2, a proposed constitutional amendment to fund public infrastructure capital improvements by issuance of bonds, passed by a wide margin locally and statewide. Final unofficial totals from the Van Wert County Board of Elections show county voters approved it 1,017-510, a margin 67-33 percent. It also passed throughout Ohio by roughly the same margin.

Just four local issues were on Tuesday’s ballot. A 0.35 mill tax levy renewal for Van Wert County OSU Extension was approved, with 1,106 yes votes and 426 no votes, a margin of 72-28 percent.

In the City of Delphos, a proposed .25 percent municipal income tax for parks and recreation was approved in Van Wert County 173-106 and in Allen County 247-132, for a combined total of 420-238 in favor.

In the Delphos City School District, a 0.5 percent income tax renewal for current expenses passed in Van Wert County 243-195 and 446-247 in Allen County for a combined total of 689-442 in favor.

Parkway Local School District voters living in Van Wert County rejected a proposed one percent income tax renewal for current expenses by a single vote, 14-13, but it passed with Mercer County’s total of 122 for and 77 against. The district also overlaps into Auglaize County but no one there cast ballots for or against it there.

There were no races on the ballot and as expected, local turnout was low. Out of 20,588 registered voters in the county, just 1,548 (7.5 percent) cast ballots.

All totals are unofficial until certified later this month by the Van Wert County Board of Elections.