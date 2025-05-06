Sentencing hearing to be held in 2023 murder case

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Barring an unforeseen delay, a sentencing hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday morning for Ryan Houser, the area man convicted of shooting and killing his girlfriend in Van Wert.

Houser, 39, of Rockford, is facing a mandatory sentence of 15 years to life, without the possibility of an early release, meaning he’ll remain in prison until at least 2040.

He changed his plea in March from not guilty to no contest to a single count of murder, an unclassified felony. In exchange, three other charges – aggravated murder, an unclassified felony, possessing a weapon under disability, and tampering with evidence, both third degree felonies, were dismissed by Van Wert County Prosecutor Eva Yarger.

All of the charges were tied to the September, 2023, shooting death of Houser’s girlfriend, Barbara Ganger of Van Wert. Her body was discovered on September 4, 2023, after the Van Wert Police Department was dispatched to do a welfare check at her residence at Van Wert West Apartments on W. Main St. Officers discovered she had been shot twice, once in the stomach area and once in the head.

Houser was arrested and jailed in Mercer County on September 8 on unrelated charges of having a weapon under disability and a probation/parole violation. He was indicted by a Van Wert County grand jury November 2, 2023, and pleaded not guilty during an arraignment hearing held several days later. Houser has been in jail in lieu of $1 million bond since his arrest.

Houser was originally scheduled to stand trial in April of 2024, but the case was delayed multiple times by two changes of legal counsel, a suppression hearing and a lengthy list of motions.