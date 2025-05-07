Diltz pleads guilty to amended charge

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A Van Wert woman charged in connection with the overdose death of a relative appeared in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court Wednesday morning.

April Diltz, 46, of Van Wert, entered a guilty plea to an amended charge of attempted corrupting another with drugs, a third degree felony. She was originally charged with involuntary manslaughter, a first degree felony; corrupting another with drugs, a second degree felony, and possession of a fentanyl related compound, a fourth degree felony. The involuntary manslaughter and possession charges were dismissed in exchange for a guilty plea to the amended charge.

April Diltz wipes away tears as she pleads guilty to a felony drug charge. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

The charges were connected to the July 3, 2024 death of her father. The two were in a motel room in Van Wert and were using drugs when the victim overdosed and passed away. Officers obtained a search warrant for the room and seized suspected drugs and paraphernalia. A police report stated that Diltz later admitted the drugs were hers.

Judge Martin D. Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation. Diltz will remain free on a surety bond with electronic house arrest until sentencing, which is scheduled for 9 a.m. June 18. She faces up to 36 months in prison and a $10,000 fine.

In two other separate and unrelated cases, a pair of defendants changed their pleas Wednesday morning.

Gage Maples, 25, Lima, changed his plea to guilty to failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third degree felony. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. June 18.

Scotty Saylor, 42, Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to breaking entering, a fifth degree felony. He was immediately sentenced to 90 days in jail and was given credit for 22 days already served. He was ordered to pay $2,500 restitution and court costs.

Three people were arraigned on various chares, one on Tuesday and two on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Joshua Sargent, 43, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to involuntary manslaughter, a first degree felony, and corrupting another with drugs, a second degree felony. A surety bond was set and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. May 28. Last week, Sargent was sentenced to 18 months in prison on an unrelated domestic violence charge.

Sarah Allen, 44, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to two counts of harassment with a bodily substance, both fifth degree felonies. She was released on a surety bond along with electronic house arrest and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, May 28.

Brandi Runyon, 34, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth degree felony. She was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 28.

Two other hearings were held Wednesday morning.

Timothy Coombs, 60, of Van Wert, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare his case. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. July 2. Coombs is charged with possession of cocaine, a fifth degree felony.

Sentencing was scheduled to take place for Ryan Houser, 39, of Rockford, on a charge of murder, an unclassified felony. However, at the hearing, Houser requested to withdraw his no contest plea. Judge Burchfield set a further hearing for 10 a.m. Thursday, May 22. See the full story here.