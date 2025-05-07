Hughes leads Lancers to 12-0 win

VW independent sports

HARROD — Lincolnview freshman Ila Hughes racked up more impressive numbers during Wednesday’s five inning 12-0 win over Allen East.

Hughes tossed a one-hitter and fanned 12 of the 17 batters she faced, while issuing no walks. At the plate, Hughes finish 3-of-4 with a double and home run and three RBIs. Quinlyn Walker also drove in three runs and Ashlyn price added two RBIs in the win. Price, Grace Brickner and Sylvia Longstreth each had two hits for the No. 3 Lancers (17-2, 6-0 NWC).

Lincolnview will host Delphos Jefferson today.