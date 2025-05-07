VW’s Houg, Rollins named R.K. Thompson award winners

Sam Houg and Abigail Rollins were named as the winners of this year’s R.K. Thompson Self-Reliance Award. They were chosen from a field of 10 finalists during Wednesday night’s annual banquet. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A pair of seniors at Van Wert High School have been chosen as winners of the 55th annual R.K. Self-Reliance Award.

Sam Houg and Abigail Rollins were named during Wednesday night’s banquet at Vantage Career Center. They were chosen from a field of 10 finalists, five boys and five girls.

Houg, the son of Dr. Adam and Kelly Houg, is a member of National Honor Society and the WBL Sportsmanship Committee while also serving as student body president and as an officer of Service Pack. He also completes on the Cougar golf, swim and baseball teams. Following graduation, he plans to pursue a degree in finance and economics at the Ohio State University Fisher College of Business. Work experiences include lifeguarding at the YMCA and Camp Clay as well as time with Millwork Brands.

In his application, Houg noted he has become an advocate for mental health wellness.

“I have come to realize that self-reliance is not covering up the problem or trying to deal with it on your own – it’s about being strong enough to admit you need assistance and brave enough to ask for it,” he wrote.

Rollins, the daughter of David and Sarah Rollins, has been involved in marching band, symphonic band, District 3 honors band, northwest regional orchestra, and the Renaissance Program and Leadership Program. Outside of school, she is a member of St John’s Catholic Church and the CCIA Program while also serving on the St. Mary’s Community Band. Following graduation, She plans to attend Purdue University Fort Wayne to pursue a degree in music education. Work experiences includes time with Rocky Top, Rager’s and Winan’s Coffee and Chocolate.

In her application, one of her teachers wrote “Abby is the definition of self-reliance. She is fiercely independent and knows her goals for college and a career and I know she won’t stop until she achieves them. Abby has relied on herself during tough times and has achieved more than anyone thought possible.”

Houg and Rollins each received a plaque and $1,000.

Other finalists were Alexander Diaz of Van Wert, Kaden Mell of Vantage Career Center, Noah Spath of Van Wert, Mason Waltmire of Lincolnview, Emma Bowersock of Lincolnview, Sydney Dowler of Crestview, Brittany Ganger of Vantage Career Center and Nevaeh Ross of Crestview. Each received a plaque and $500.

The keynote speaker was Steve Spray, a 1985 Van Wert High School graduate who serves as president and chief executive officer of Cincinnati Financial Corporation and its subsidiary, The Cincinnati Insurance Company. He noted he was moved by each of the biographies of the finalists and offered some words to remember.

“Self-reliance often begins in small ways – taking responsibility for learning, setting goals, managing your time – those early steps are the foundation of self-reliance and strength,” he stated. “Life won’t always be easy. Confidence and pride won’t always come naturally. Doubt, struggle and setbacks are part of the deal for all of us. Often, it’s not the obstacle itself that wears us down, but how we respond to it.”

Retired Van Wert City Schools Assistant Superintendent Bill Clifton once again served as master of ceremonies and Mark Schumm and Kimberly Laudick introduced the finalists. Roger Thompson announced the winners. Dinner and dessert was prepared by Streetlight Catering and students in Vantage Career Center’s Culinary Arts program.

The R.K. Thompson Award is sponsored by the Thompson Family Trust, through the Van Wert County Foundation and is administered by the Van Wert Service Club.