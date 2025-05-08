Asain fusion place opening downtown

VW independent staff/submitted information

After months of rumors, the news became official Thursday afternoon.

Downtown Van Wert is set to welcome a new dining destination with the arrival of Saisaki, an Asian fusion restaurant, opening this summer. Owned and operated by Andri and Leonora Purwanto, Saisaki will bring a creative blend of culinary traditions and a spirit of hospitality that has already won over food lovers in Fort Wayne.

This rendering shows how Saisaki will look when it opens in downtown Van Wert this summer.

The restaurant will occupy the first floor of the historic Odd Fellows building, located at the prominent corner of E. Main St. and N. Washington St. The restaurant buildout project is being led by Alexander & Bebout, who serves as the construction manager.

In a statement, Van Wert Forward said it’s pleased to partner with the Purwantos and support the launch of this new restaurant in the heart of the city.

“It has been a joy to work with Leonora, Andri, and their incredible team as we prepare to welcome them to downtown Van Wert,” said Seth Baker, CEO of The Van Wert County Foundation. “Their distinctive culinary offering perfectly complements our vision to create a well-resourced and thriving quality of life for our community. We’re thrilled for Van Wert to experience the same warmth, creativity, and hospitality that we’ve come to appreciate throughout this journey.”

Saisaki’s layout will feature a full-service bar in the west dining room, a sushi bar, and a flexible east dining space that can be reserved for private events or enjoyed during regular hours. The restaurant’s menu will highlight a range of fresh, handcrafted Asian fusion dishes such as Sushi, Thai entrées, Bento Teriyaki, and Japanese burgers, with plans to expand offerings following the grand opening.

“We’re so excited to be in Van Wert,” said Lenora Purwanto, co-owner of Saisaki. “Opening here truly means a lot to us. We’ve already felt incredibly welcomed, and we can’t wait to serve this amazing community. It’s been our dream to share our love of food, culture, and connection with more people, and Van Wert felt like the perfect next home. Whether you’re already a fan of our fresh, handcrafted sushi rolls, hibachi-style grilled teriyaki, wok-fired favorites, or our unique cocktails and sake selections — or discovering us for the first time — we look forward to serving you.

“We make everything from scratch from our sauces to our stir-fries, using fresh ingredients and no shortcuts, Purwanto added. “We do not add MSG, and we treat every dish like we’re cooking for family. We’re not just bringing Asian fusion cuisine, we’re bringing heart, flavor, and a place where people can gather and feel at home.”

As part of the downtown’s ongoing redevelopment, Saisaki is seen as a key addition that will elevate the local dining scene and draw visitors into the heart of the community.

“It’s been our mission to bring fresh energy to downtown, and Saisaki embodies that spirit perfectly,” said Mitch Price, Director of Main Street Van Wert. “This is the kind of place that turns a night out into an experience.”



Saisaki hours of operation

Closed on Tuesdays

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday

Lunch: 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Dinner: 4-9 p.m.

Bar until 9:30 p.m.

Friday

Lunch: 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Dinner: 4-10 p.m.

Bar until midnight

Saturday

12-10 p.m.

Bar until midnight

Sunday

12-8 p.m.