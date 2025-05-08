Catfish Tournament to be held May 17

Submitted information

Van Wert Parks & Recreation has announced its upcoming Catfish Tournament will take place from 6-11 p.m. Saturday, May 17. An informational meeting will be held prior to the start of the tournament, at 5:30 p.m. at the south reservoir loading dock. This event is open to both boaters and bankshore fishermen.

Boats will be permitted only on Reservoir No. 2 (the southern reservoir), while bank fishing will be allowed on either Reservoir No. 1 or No. 2. All boats must be an Ohio-registered watercraft and must comply with state boating regulations. Only trolling motors are permitted, gasoline or diesel-powered motors are strictly prohibited on city reservoirs.

The deadline to register is Friday, May 16. The cost for entry is $50 per boat (maximum of two participants per boat) and $25 per bankshore individual. To register, participants can visit the Van Wert Parks Department website: https://vanwertoh.myrec.com or call the office at 419.238.9121.