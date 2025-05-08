Central retirees enjoy lunch and talk

Submitted information

Central Insurance retirees and guests held their most recent monthly meeting on April 23 at Pizza Hut in Van Wert. Lunchtime was filled with engaging discussions and great company. Following lunch, Nikki Wenzlick, PT and owner of Van Wert Physical Therapy shared insights on the services offered at the clinic, with a focus on fall prevention tips.

The following were in attendance: front row seated (left to right): Loren Shindeldecker, Doug Watson, Sue Karst, Grace Haselman, Vickie Ingman, Luanne Watson, Annette Hirschy, Patty Kiehl, and Dorothy Helmke. Back row (left to right): Nikki Wenzlick, Guest, Dewaine Johnson, Chuck White, Phil Steinen, Viv Langhals, Sharon Baer, Ruth Ricker, Paula Giessler-Scott, Linda Holden, and Kathryn Herman.

The group meets on the fourth Wednesday of each month. The next luncheon will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 28. All retirees and guests are invited to Pizza Hut on W. Ervin Rd. in Van Wert. There will be no guest speaker in May.