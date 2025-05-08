Crestview HS honors 2025 seniors
VW independent staff/submitted information
CONVOY — Crestview High School recently held its senior convocation to recognize its seniors for their academic and athletic accomplishments with awards from the teaching staff, along with scholarships and recognition from various community and school organizations.
High School Principal Mimi Myers began and closed the evening with remarks about the successes of the Class of 2025 and the mark they have left on Crestview High School. The faculty-presented awards of academic achievement and awards of merit were distributed first, along with honors plaques presented to the top student of each department. The second portion of the evening was reserved for scholarship and athletic award presentations by administrators and various community members.
The evening concluded with the Tom Nelson Citizen of Distinction Award given to a community member who has gone above and beyond in their dedication and service to Crestview Schools. This award was presented to retiring district superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf.
Academic Achievement Awards, Awards of Merit and Department Awards:
Perfect Attendance – Ean Scarlett
Chemistry II Achievement – Sydney Dowler
Chemistry II Merit – Derek Yinger
Honors Physics Achievement – Quinn Tomlinson
Senior Algebra 2 Achievement – Kaylee Mollenkopf
Senior Algebra 2 Merit – Zaddick Sherburn
AP Honors Psychology/Sociology Achievement – Sam Boroff
AP Honors Psychology/Sociology Merit – Jacob Pawlick
American Government Achievement – Sam Boroff, Ellie Kline, Hannah Rupert
American Government Merit – Saxton Short, Quinn Tomlinson
CCP American Government Achievement – Josie Kulwicki
CCP American Government Merit – Natalie Burk
History Through Film Achievement – Michaela Debbe
History Through Film Merit – Hannah Rupert
Drawing Achievement – Elizabeth Rupert
Beginning Woodshop Achievement – Javyn Craft
Advanced Woodshop Merit – Jesse Baumgartner
Painting Achievement – Sydney Dowler
The Starry Night Award – Elizabeth Rupert
Shop Foreman Award – Rex Gerardot
Ag Business Management Achievement – Aieden Adams
Livestock Selection, Nutrition & Management Merit – Hayden Buuck
Capstone Achievement – Bryson Penix
Capstone Merit – Kaylea Short
Agri-Science Four-Year Members – Evan Hart, Bryson Penix, Tyler Hoblet
Agri-Business 12pt Credential – Hayden Buuck, David Cereghin, Abigail Dietrich, Adelyn Figley, Kaylea Short, Alivia Etzler, Rex Gerardot, Jackson Marks
Senior CP English Achievement – Elizabeth Rupert
Seniro CP English Merit – Javyn Craft
Robotics & Engineering Achievement – Saxton Short
CCP Composition I Achievement – Derek Yinger
CCP Composition I Merit – Natalie Burk
Yearbook Achievement – Quinn Tomlinson
Yearbook Merit – Kane Roberts
Graphic Design Achievement – Michaela Debbe
Graphic Design Merit – Zayden Martin and Elizabeth Rupert
Spanish 4 Achievement – Quinn Tomlinson
Spanish 4 Merit – Aieden Adams
Anatomy Merit – Wren Sheets
Intro to Medical Science Merit – Quinn Tomlinson
Honors Calculus Achievement – Derek Yinger and Saxton Short
Band Achievement – Sam Boroff
Band Merit – Saxton Short
Jazz Band Achievement – Natalie Burk
Jazz Band Merit – Evan Spieith
Music Exploration Achievement – Evan Spieth
Music Exploration Merit – Riley Mittie
Basics of Baking Achievement – Sam Boroff
Forensic Science Achievement – Nevaeh Ross
Forensic Science Merit – Ellie Kline
Business Math Achievement – Ellie Kline
Business Math Merit – Nevaeh Ross and Adelyn Figley
Personal Finance Achievement – Nevaeh Ross
Personal Finance Merit – Ellie Kline
Transitional Life Skills Merit – Daevon Kline
Beginning Piano Merit – Rose Davis
Musical Theater Achievement – Cadyn Coleman
Musical Theater Merit – Dakotah Nihiser
Math Department Award – Saxton Short and Derek Yinger
Science Department Award – Quinn Tomlinson
English Department Award – Derek Yinger
Social Studies Department Award – Sam Boroff
Career Technology Department – Rex Gerardot
Visual Fine Arts Department Award – Kane Roberts
Performing Arts Department Award – Derek Yinger
Business/Technology Department Award – Ellie Kline
Scholarships and Athletic Awards:
Americanism Test Winners – Neveah Ross and Sam Boroff
Janet Lichtensteiger-Kelly Scholarship – Nevaeh Ross
Morgan L. Fortney & Mary L. Fortney Memorial Scholarship – Van Wert County Foundation – Ellie Kline and David Cereghin
Wren Community Chest Scholasrhip – Michaela Debbe and Kaylee Mollenkopf
Dan Norris Scholarship – Wren Sheets and Kennedy Crider
Hugh & Evelyn Pugh Memorial Scholarship – Natalie Burk
American Red Cross Scholarship – Kennedy Crider and Hannah Rupert
OHSAA Archie Griffin Sportsmanship Award – Wren Sheets and Josie Kulwicki
OHSAA Scholar Athlete Award – Wren Sheets and Josie Kulwicki
OHSAA Courageous Student Award – Payton Scott and Dakotah Nihiser
OHSAA State Award – Derek Yinger and Quinn Tomlinson
JR Dawson Proud To Be A Knight Scholarship – Wren Sheets and Josie Kulwicki
Van Wert County Veterans Service Office – Cadyn Coleman
Central Insurance Co. Educational & Charitable Foundation Scholarship – Saxton Short
Blank Inc. L.G. Purmort Scholastic Achievement Award – Saxton Short
Career Connections Scholarship – Adelyn Figley
CEA Scholarship – Sam Boroff, Adelyn Figley, Josie Kulwicki, Jacob Pawlick, Quinn Tomlinson, Derek Yinger
Beth Taylor Memorial Scholarship – Sam Boroff, Evan Spieth, Natalie Burk, Saxton Short
Convoy Community Days/Convoy Lions Club Scholarship – Saxton Short and Adelyn Figley
Gary Richey Memorial Scholarship – Dakotah Nihiser
The Trina Langdon Scholarship for PINK Graduates – Natalie Burk
the CHURCH Scholarship – Ellie Kline and Derek Yinger
Rotary Scholarship – Sydney Dowler
Optimist Club of Van Wert Service Award – Quinn Tomlinson
Convoy Tastee Freeze Scholarship – Dakotah Nihiser
Bonnie Jones Education Memorial Scholarship – Natalie Burk, Sydney Dowler, Adelyn Figley, Josie Kulwicki
Convoy Methodist Ladies on a Mission Scholarship – Katie Sawmiller, Quinn Tomlinson, Derek Yinger
Clair & Nancy Harting Scholarship – Javyn Craft and Adelyn Figley
Pam Kulwicki Scholarship – Josie Kulwicki
Convoy Community Service Scholarship – Quinn Tomlinson
Elizabeth Freck Scholarship – Adelyn Figley
Ed Hurless Above and Beyond Scholarship – Sam Boroff
Francile & Aaron Sutton Scholarship – Saxton Short
Stahl, Stoller, Meyer Insurance/Michael & Nancy Meyer Scholarship – Wren Sheets
Linda Bower Scholarship – Derek Yinger and Nevaeh Ross
Dave & Kendra Smart Family Scholarship – Sydney Dowler and Katie Sawmiller
Don & Glenda Holloway Scholarship – Dakotah Nihiser
Bob & Carolyn Schumm Family Scholarship – Sam Boroff and Ellie Kline
Gerald Etzler Scholarship – Jacob Pawlick
Warren & Marilyn Reed Family Scholarship – Audrey Dealey and Hannah Rupert
Bill & Eula Jerome Family Scholarship – Ayden Hyitt
Otto & Clara Knerr Family Scholarship – Natalie Burk
