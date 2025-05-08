Crestview HS honors 2025 seniors

VW independent staff/submitted information

CONVOY — Crestview High School recently held its senior convocation to recognize its seniors for their academic and athletic accomplishments with awards from the teaching staff, along with scholarships and recognition from various community and school organizations.

High School Principal Mimi Myers began and closed the evening with remarks about the successes of the Class of 2025 and the mark they have left on Crestview High School. The faculty-presented awards of academic achievement and awards of merit were distributed first, along with honors plaques presented to the top student of each department. The second portion of the evening was reserved for scholarship and athletic award presentations by administrators and various community members.

The Tom Nelson Citizen of Distinction Award was presented to Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf for her 39 years of dedication and service to Crestview. High School Principal Mimi Myers presented Mollenkopf with the plaque. Photo submitted

The evening concluded with the Tom Nelson Citizen of Distinction Award given to a community member who has gone above and beyond in their dedication and service to Crestview Schools. This award was presented to retiring district superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf.

Academic Achievement Awards, Awards of Merit and Department Awards:

Perfect Attendance – Ean Scarlett

Chemistry II Achievement – Sydney Dowler

Chemistry II Merit – Derek Yinger

Honors Physics Achievement – Quinn Tomlinson

Senior Algebra 2 Achievement – Kaylee Mollenkopf

Senior Algebra 2 Merit – Zaddick Sherburn

AP Honors Psychology/Sociology Achievement – Sam Boroff

AP Honors Psychology/Sociology Merit – Jacob Pawlick

American Government Achievement – Sam Boroff, Ellie Kline, Hannah Rupert

American Government Merit – Saxton Short, Quinn Tomlinson

CCP American Government Achievement – Josie Kulwicki

CCP American Government Merit – Natalie Burk

History Through Film Achievement – Michaela Debbe

History Through Film Merit – Hannah Rupert

Drawing Achievement – Elizabeth Rupert

Beginning Woodshop Achievement – Javyn Craft

Advanced Woodshop Merit – Jesse Baumgartner

Painting Achievement – Sydney Dowler

The Starry Night Award – Elizabeth Rupert

Shop Foreman Award – Rex Gerardot

Ag Business Management Achievement – Aieden Adams

Livestock Selection, Nutrition & Management Merit – Hayden Buuck

Capstone Achievement – Bryson Penix

Capstone Merit – Kaylea Short

Agri-Science Four-Year Members – Evan Hart, Bryson Penix, Tyler Hoblet

Agri-Business 12pt Credential – Hayden Buuck, David Cereghin, Abigail Dietrich, Adelyn Figley, Kaylea Short, Alivia Etzler, Rex Gerardot, Jackson Marks

Senior CP English Achievement – Elizabeth Rupert

Seniro CP English Merit – Javyn Craft

Robotics & Engineering Achievement – Saxton Short

CCP Composition I Achievement – Derek Yinger

CCP Composition I Merit – Natalie Burk

Yearbook Achievement – Quinn Tomlinson

Yearbook Merit – Kane Roberts

Graphic Design Achievement – Michaela Debbe

Graphic Design Merit – Zayden Martin and Elizabeth Rupert

Spanish 4 Achievement – Quinn Tomlinson

Spanish 4 Merit – Aieden Adams

Anatomy Merit – Wren Sheets

Intro to Medical Science Merit – Quinn Tomlinson

Honors Calculus Achievement – Derek Yinger and Saxton Short

Band Achievement – Sam Boroff

Band Merit – Saxton Short

Jazz Band Achievement – Natalie Burk

Jazz Band Merit – Evan Spieith

Music Exploration Achievement – Evan Spieth

Music Exploration Merit – Riley Mittie

Basics of Baking Achievement – Sam Boroff

Forensic Science Achievement – Nevaeh Ross

Forensic Science Merit – Ellie Kline

Business Math Achievement – Ellie Kline

Business Math Merit – Nevaeh Ross and Adelyn Figley

Personal Finance Achievement – Nevaeh Ross

Personal Finance Merit – Ellie Kline

Transitional Life Skills Merit – Daevon Kline

Beginning Piano Merit – Rose Davis

Musical Theater Achievement – Cadyn Coleman

Musical Theater Merit – Dakotah Nihiser

Math Department Award – Saxton Short and Derek Yinger

Science Department Award – Quinn Tomlinson

English Department Award – Derek Yinger

Social Studies Department Award – Sam Boroff

Career Technology Department – Rex Gerardot

Visual Fine Arts Department Award – Kane Roberts

Performing Arts Department Award – Derek Yinger

Business/Technology Department Award – Ellie Kline

Scholarships and Athletic Awards:

Americanism Test Winners – Neveah Ross and Sam Boroff

Janet Lichtensteiger-Kelly Scholarship – Nevaeh Ross

Morgan L. Fortney & Mary L. Fortney Memorial Scholarship – Van Wert County Foundation – Ellie Kline and David Cereghin

Wren Community Chest Scholasrhip – Michaela Debbe and Kaylee Mollenkopf

Dan Norris Scholarship – Wren Sheets and Kennedy Crider

Hugh & Evelyn Pugh Memorial Scholarship – Natalie Burk

American Red Cross Scholarship – Kennedy Crider and Hannah Rupert

OHSAA Archie Griffin Sportsmanship Award – Wren Sheets and Josie Kulwicki

OHSAA Scholar Athlete Award – Wren Sheets and Josie Kulwicki

OHSAA Courageous Student Award – Payton Scott and Dakotah Nihiser

OHSAA State Award – Derek Yinger and Quinn Tomlinson

JR Dawson Proud To Be A Knight Scholarship – Wren Sheets and Josie Kulwicki

Van Wert County Veterans Service Office – Cadyn Coleman

Central Insurance Co. Educational & Charitable Foundation Scholarship – Saxton Short

Blank Inc. L.G. Purmort Scholastic Achievement Award – Saxton Short

Career Connections Scholarship – Adelyn Figley

CEA Scholarship – Sam Boroff, Adelyn Figley, Josie Kulwicki, Jacob Pawlick, Quinn Tomlinson, Derek Yinger

Beth Taylor Memorial Scholarship – Sam Boroff, Evan Spieth, Natalie Burk, Saxton Short

Convoy Community Days/Convoy Lions Club Scholarship – Saxton Short and Adelyn Figley

Gary Richey Memorial Scholarship – Dakotah Nihiser

The Trina Langdon Scholarship for PINK Graduates – Natalie Burk

the CHURCH Scholarship – Ellie Kline and Derek Yinger

Rotary Scholarship – Sydney Dowler

Optimist Club of Van Wert Service Award – Quinn Tomlinson

Convoy Tastee Freeze Scholarship – Dakotah Nihiser

Bonnie Jones Education Memorial Scholarship – Natalie Burk, Sydney Dowler, Adelyn Figley, Josie Kulwicki

Convoy Methodist Ladies on a Mission Scholarship – Katie Sawmiller, Quinn Tomlinson, Derek Yinger

Clair & Nancy Harting Scholarship – Javyn Craft and Adelyn Figley

Pam Kulwicki Scholarship – Josie Kulwicki

Convoy Community Service Scholarship – Quinn Tomlinson

Elizabeth Freck Scholarship – Adelyn Figley

Ed Hurless Above and Beyond Scholarship – Sam Boroff

Francile & Aaron Sutton Scholarship – Saxton Short

Stahl, Stoller, Meyer Insurance/Michael & Nancy Meyer Scholarship – Wren Sheets

Linda Bower Scholarship – Derek Yinger and Nevaeh Ross

Dave & Kendra Smart Family Scholarship – Sydney Dowler and Katie Sawmiller

Don & Glenda Holloway Scholarship – Dakotah Nihiser

Bob & Carolyn Schumm Family Scholarship – Sam Boroff and Ellie Kline

Gerald Etzler Scholarship – Jacob Pawlick

Warren & Marilyn Reed Family Scholarship – Audrey Dealey and Hannah Rupert

Bill & Eula Jerome Family Scholarship – Ayden Hyitt

Otto & Clara Knerr Family Scholarship – Natalie Burk