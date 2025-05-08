Etzlers will be Grand Marshals of Grand Jubilee Parade

Jerry and Marcia Etzler have been chosen as Grand Marshals for this year’s Grand Jubilee Parade. Photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

The 2025 Van Wert Peony Festival committee has announced the Grand Marshals for this year’s Grand Jubilee Parade. Longtime Van Wert County residents Jerry and Marcia Etzler have been chosen for the honor.

The Etzlers recently celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary and have devoted their lives to family and community service. Jerry, born and raised in Convoy, and Marcia, born in East Chicago, Indiana, have made lasting contributions to the community through their tireless efforts.

Jerry, an Army veteran who served in Vietnam, and Marcia lived in Convoy for 46 years. During this time, they raised two sons, Chad (Sara Stiles) Etzler and Curtis (Elizabeth Sheridan) Etzler. The couple are also proud grandparents to six grandchildren, Victoria, Gaberiel, Samuel, Nikolas, Elliana, and Cameron, and have one great-granddaughter, Haisley.

Marcia dedicated 20 years to Crestview Schools, working in various roles including bus driver, cafeteria worker, teacher’s aide, and more. Jerry retired from General Electric after 39 years of service and continued his commitment to the community by working as a groundskeeper and backup janitor at Crestview Schools for 11 years. Jerry’s meticulous care of the football field at Crestview earned him and his brother Russ awards from Pioneer Paint Co. for having the best fields in northwest Ohio.

In recognition of their unwavering dedication to the community, Jerry and Marcia were presented with the Crestview Tom Nelson Award in 2021.

Both are active members of the American Legion. Jerry has contributed to various initiatives in Convoy, including flag placements at cemeteries and serving as post adjutant. Marcia held the position of president of Convoy Auxiliary and chairman of Buckeye Girls State for six years, continuing her involvement with the Van Wert American Legion after Convoy Auxiliary disbanded.

Since moving to Van Wert, the Etzlers have remained active in the community. They participate in activities at the Council on Aging where they are involved in a caregivers support group every month. As members of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Convoy, they partner with Thrivent Financial to do fundraisers for local organizations like the homeless shelter. Marcia also volunteers weekly at Van Wert Manor, where her 97-year-old mother resides.

The 2025 Peony Festival will be held Friday and Saturday, June 6-7, in downtown Van Wert. The Grand Parade will be held at 5 p.m. June 7. Registration for the parade is currently open at www.vwpeonyfestival.com under registration forms.