Lancers clinch outright NWC titles

VW independent sports

Softball

Lincolnview 8 Delphos Jefferson 0

The Lancers won the outright 2025 NWC softball championship for the second consecutive season with an 8-0 victory over Delphos Jefferson on Thursday. Lincolnview didn’t allow a single run in conference play and outscored all NWC opponents 70-0.

No. 3 Lincolnview lead 1-0 entering the bottom of the fifth inning, then the Lancers plated four runs, followed by three more in the sixth. Ila Hughes, Lainey Spear and Kassidy Hammons each hit a home run, Hughes and Ashlyn Price doubled and Emerson Walker hit a triple. Hughes and Spear each finished with three hits and Hughes pitched a complete game two-hitter with 13 strikeouts and a walk.

The Lancers (18-2, 7-0 NWC) will host Wayne Trace today.

Baseball

Lincolnview 11 Delphos Jefferson 1 (six innings)

Chayse Overholt drove in four runs and Lincolnview raced by Delphos Jefferson 11-1 in six innings on Thursday. The victory gave the Lancers their fifth consecutive outright NWC championship.

The big inning for Lincolnview was the fourth inning. Already leading 5-0, the Lancers scored four runs, including a two-run double by Myles Moody. Overholt pitched the first five innings and gave up just two hits while striking out four and walking two. Gavin Evans pitched the remaining inning and struck out one.

Lincolnview will host Coldwater today.