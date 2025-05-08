Rhett A. DeCamp

Rhett A. DeCamp, 81, of Van Wert, passed away at 8 a.m. Thursday, May 8, 2025, at his residence.

He was born November 17, 1943, in Van Wert, to George and Mary (Resor) DeCamp. Rhett married Lois DeCamp.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy. He was a member of the Van Wert American Legion, Van Wert VFW, and the N.R.A. He was an avid gun collector, outdoorsman, and woodworker. Rhett had a wonderful sense of humor, he enjoyed a good cigarette while telling stories, and especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Rhett retired from Greif in Van Wert. He also worked as a diesel mechanic.

He is survived by his daughters, Tammy (Kenny) Painter and Maryann Young both of Jacksonville, Florida, and Debbie Pollock of Van Wert and Brandi Helmer of Rockford; stepsons, Ed (Tammy) Rice of Van Wert and Jeff (Taren) DeCamp of Hicksville; a sister, Alycia (fiance Dan Germann) DeCamp of Van Wert, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and wife, Lois.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.